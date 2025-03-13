Earth's climate is in the era of 'global weirding'
Weather is harder to predict and more extreme
The world's climate has become more unpredictable, leading experts to coin the term "global weirding." The rising temperatures are creating extreme weather that looks different all across the globe. Some cities have seen contradictory weather phenomena back to back, making recovery difficult. Climate change is only expected to get worse, which is likely to bring more weird weather our way.
What is global weirding?
Global weirding, also called climate weirding, is an alternative term to global warming, which refers to how warming temperatures can cause all kinds of "weird" phenomena that can at times be contradictory. "The rise in average global temperature is going to lead to all sorts of crazy things — from hotter heat spells and droughts in some places, to colder cold spells and more violent storms, more intense flooding, forest fires and species loss in other places," said Thomas Friedman, who popularized the term in a 2007 opinion piece at The New York Times.
As a part of global weirding, many cities are experiencing climate whiplash, or extreme opposite weather conditions in the same city. Cities across the globe have experienced "droughts that dry up water sources followed closely by floods that overwhelm infrastructure, destroying sanitation systems and contaminating drinking water," said a new report by WaterAid. Others are experiencing climate reversals. "Places accustomed to heavy rainfall are now facing droughts, while historically arid regions now grapple with unexpected floods."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The result of global weirding and climate whiplash is that extreme weather phenomena are becoming more powerful. "Wherever we look around the world, we see that these weather events are getting supersized by climate change, and they're putting us all at risk," climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe said to Space.com. For example, Los Angeles experienced "two very wet winters" that "produced lots of grass and shrubs," said Sky News. It was then "followed by a long, hot summer that dried out that vegetation, providing abundant, tinder-dry fuel ripe for a wildfire." In turn, the city saw the worst wildfires in its history.
What are the consequences?
The general effects of climate change globally, like temperature changes or sea level rise, have mostly been predictable. The same cannot be said for local conditions. "You can't just assume that every place can have a similar response to atmospheric warming," Michael Singer, a professor at Cardiff University and one of the authors of the WaterAid study, said to Reuters. "It doesn't care who you are, whether you're wealthy or poor or you have great infrastructure or not." This is made all the more difficult because the "lack of historical climate records in some areas may also make it difficult to assess patterns, as these sometimes only span a few decades, and are too sparse to capture local conditions," said SBS News.
Climate whiplash in cities puts many lives at stake. "Many cities already face water supply, sewage and flood protection problems as their populations rapidly swell," said The Guardian. "Global heating supercharges this, with the often ageing infrastructure in rich nations designed for a climate that no longer exists, and more climate extremes making the establishment of much-needed infrastructure even harder in low income nations." It is more important than ever to focus on adaptation efforts, especially for vulnerable communities.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
What is Kash Patel's net worth?
The Explainer The FBI Director has a number of unique revenue streams
By David Faris Published
-
TV to watch in March, including 'The Studio' and 'Paul American'
the week recommends A true crime story adaptation, a reality show about the ultra-American Paul brothers and a new late night series from John Mulaney
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Is America heading toward competitive authoritarianism?
Today's Big Question Some experts argue that the country's current democratic system is fading
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hot to go: extreme heat can make people age faster
Under the radar New research shows warming temperatures can affect biological age
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Parts of California are sinking and affecting sea level
Under the radar Climate change is bringing the land to the sea
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Jet fuel risk: what effect will North Sea tanker crash have on environment?
Today's Big Question Collision area has massive populations of seabirds, such as puffins and gannets, while porpoises and seals breed nearby
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
A new dam in the Panama Canal could solve water-level problems but create housing ones
Under the radar Droughts are becoming more common
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
World's largest iceberg is on a collision path with remote islands
Under the radar Penguins and seals may be at risk
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Animals that are adapting to climate change
The Explainer Some species have already altered their habits
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The worst wildfires in California history
The Explainer Total damage from the ongoing fires could be up to $150 billion, according to AccuWeather
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How will home insurance change after LA's fires?
Today's Big Question Climate disasters leave insurance industry in crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published