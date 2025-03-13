Earth's climate is in the era of 'global weirding'

Weather is harder to predict and more extreme

Hot and cold thermometers
Climate change can cause contradictory extreme weather across the globe
(Image credit: MADUAart / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The world's climate has become more unpredictable, leading experts to coin the term "global weirding." The rising temperatures are creating extreme weather that looks different all across the globe. Some cities have seen contradictory weather phenomena back to back, making recovery difficult. Climate change is only expected to get worse, which is likely to bring more weird weather our way.

What is global weirding?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸