Why are meteorologists worried Trump could ruin their forecasts?

How a conservative push to dismantle a little-known government agency could lead to big headaches for anyone hoping to get a handle on their local weather

Person wearing a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration &quot;Hurricane Hunter&quot; patch with jet in background
Can the National Weather Service survive another Trump administration, and if so, what would it look like in the end?
(Image credit: Miguel Rodriguez / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

There's a fairly good chance that amid your perfunctory morning routine of tooth brushing and clothes-putting-on, you make a point of checking the forecast for the day to see if you should wear a sweater, or lather up in sunscreen, or pack an umbrella "just in case." Perhaps you glance at an app on your phone, or maybe you flip on the TV to listen to a professional meteorologist offer advice on what to expect. No matter how you get your forecast, the simple act of wanting to know what's ahead weather-wise is one of the longest-standing human experiences in history, dating back thousands of years and encompassing everything from farmers' almanacs to ancient agrarian superstitions and rituals.

Now, with the 2024 presidential election looming, our modern meteorological facilities are bracing for a potentially seismic disruption thanks to the Heritage Foundation's ultra-conservative Project 2025 initiative, and the candidacy of Donald Trump, upon which Project 2025 largely relies. "Project 2025 wants to get rid of NOAA, wants to get rid of the National Weather Service," Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said during a recent House Oversight Committee hearing. Those are the "people that tell you the weather and help you prepare for hurricanes."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Donald Trump Weather Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸