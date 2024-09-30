Hurricane Helene death toll rises, North Carolina reels

At least 95 are dead following catastrophic flooding

Flooding in Asheville, North Carolina, from Hurricane Helene
Flooding in Asheville, North Carolina
(Image credit: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images)
What happened

The death toll from Hurricane Helene rose above 95 Monday morning as officials assessed the damage from catastrophic flooding and scrambled to get potable water, food and electricity to hard-hit regions. At least 30 people died from storm-related causes in Asheville, North Carolina, and its surrounding Buncombe County. South Carolina confirmed 25 deaths and Georgia reported 17. Deaths from Helene were also recorded in Florida, Tennessee and Virginia. Hundreds of people were still unaccounted for, especially in mountainous western North Carolina.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

