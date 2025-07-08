Why are flash floods in Texas so deadly?

Over 100 people, including 27 girls at a summer camp, died in recent flooding

Texas' Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes from the flooding
As rescuers continue searching for survivors from deadly flash flooding in Texas' Hill Country over the Fourth of July weekend, state officials say they could not have foreseen the incident. Yet skeptics point out that flooding of this nature is actually quite common in the area. With over 100 people dead, including 27 kids and counselors from a girls' summer camp, residents and experts will be working to prevent tragedies like this in the future. But why are flash floods in this area of Texas so deadly?

What did the commentators say?

