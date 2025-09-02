At least 800 dead in Afghanistan earthquake
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit a mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan
What happened
More than 800 people were killed and at least 2,800 injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit mountainous eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, the country's Taliban-led government said Monday. Most of the casualties were in Kunar province, and rescue efforts were hindered by blocked roads to remote villages. The shallow quake's epicenter was about 17 miles from Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan.
Who said what
"There is death in every home, and beneath the rubble of each roof, there are dead bodies," Muhammad Aziz, a laborer from Kunar's hard-hit Nur Gul district, told The Guardian. This was Afghanistan's "third major deadly quake since the Taliban took over in 2021," Reuters said. Sunday's earthquake is "likely to dwarf the scale of the humanitarian needs" caused by a 2023 earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people, the International Rescue Committee said. A temblor in 2022 had a similar death toll.
This latest disaster struck as Afghanistan "has been battling a series of overlapping humanitarian, economic and geopolitical crises," The New York Times said. "Hundreds of hospitals and health care centers have shut down since the Trump administration suspended U.S. foreign aid this spring," and Pakistan and Iran have forcibly returned more than 2 million Afghan refugees this year.
What next?
Afghanistan's government and international aid groups said the death toll was likely to rise — probably to double or triple the current estimates, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs office. "There is a small window — up to 72 hours — to rescue those trapped under the rubble still alive," The Wall Street Journal said.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump crypto token launch earns family billions
Speed Read The World Liberty Financial token is now the Trump family's 'most valuable asset'
-
China's Xi hosts Modi, Putin, Kim in challenge to US
Speed Read Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Asian leaders at an SCO summit
-
6 products and apps to help fight jet lag
The Week Recommends Don't let travel fatigue drag you down
-
Massive earthquake sends tsunami across Pacific
Speed Read Hundreds of thousands of people in Japan and Hawaii were told to evacuate to higher ground
-
FEMA Urban Search and Rescue chief resigns
Speed Read Ken Pagurek has left the organization, citing 'chaos'
-
Wildfires destroy historic Grand Canyon lodge
Speed Read Dozens of structures on the North Rim have succumbed to the Dragon Bravo Fire
-
Why are flash floods in Texas so deadly?
Today's Big Question Over 100 people, including 27 girls at a summer camp, died in recent flooding
-
Search for survivors continues after Texas floods
Speed Read A total of 82 people are confirmed dead, including 28 children
-
This Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above average
Under the radar Prepare for strong storms in the coming months
-
EPA is reportedly killing Energy Star program
speed read The program for energy-efficient home appliances has saved consumers billions in energy costs since its 1992 launch
-
US proposes eroding species protections
Speed Read The Trump administration wants to change the definition of 'harm' in the Environmental Protection Act to allow habitat damage