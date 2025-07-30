Massive earthquake sends tsunami across Pacific

Hundreds of thousands of people in Japan and Hawaii were told to evacuate to higher ground

Earthquake and tsunami warnings from magnitude 8.8 temblor in Russia
Tsunami alerts were also in effect in Alaska, the US West Coast and down the Pacific Rim to New Zealand
(Image credit: Graphic by John Saeki / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula Tuesday triggered tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean. Russia said the shallow quake caused damage in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and elsewhere on the peninsula and flooded the Kuril Islands with waves as high as 19 feet. Smaller waves were reported in Japan and Hawaii, where hundreds of thousands of people were urged to evacuate to higher ground.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸