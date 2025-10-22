Will California’s Proposition 50 kill gerrymandering reform?
Or is opposing Trump the greater priority for voters?
California once led the national campaign against gerrymandering. The Golden State’s once-a-decade congressional redistricting process was designed to prevent Democrats and Republicans from rigging the map in their own favor. Now voters will decide if those reform-minded days are over.
If approved, Proposition 50 will likely lead to “more Democrats being elected to Congress,” said The New York Times. The ballot measure would let the state temporarily dump its current map, drawn by an independent commission, for the “next three election cycles” in order to tilt its playing field to the left.
Democrats could “flip as many as five of the Republican-held seats in the state” under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) proposal, an effort to counter Texas’ recent GOP-driven redistricting effort, said the Times. But some observers are skeptical that Proposition 50 will prove temporary. “How do you go back to restoring norms from here?” analyst Rob Stutzman said at a panel convened by the Public Policy Institute of California.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The will of the people?
Politicians who can “rig the vote in their favor” can also “safely ignore the will of the people,” said George Boardman at The Union. He voted for the 2010 measure that created California’s independent redistricting commission, to “stop the gerrymandering that has created life-long sinecures for many congressmen.” That makes it difficult to vote for the new measure. It's the “lesser of the two evils” to vote for Proposition 50 as long as the GOP is grabbing seats in Texas and other Republican-led states. “But I won’t like it one bit.”
President Donald Trump urged Texas to redraw its maps to favor Republicans. “Copying Trump’s bullying to gain power normalizes it,” said The San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board. And the California proposal is even “more extreme.” Proposition 50 leaves just four of the state’s 52 House seats in GOP hands. That's a level of “disenfranchisement” parallel to what “Deep South states used to do to Black voters for much of the 20th century.”
The ballot measure "doesn’t guarantee Democrats five seats,” Jim Newton said at CalMatters. Californians are “rightly proud of their independent commission” and its efforts against gerrymandering. Even with a redrawn map, however, Democratic candidates would still have to do the work of “collecting voters’ support and securing the office.” No one should make assumptions about outcomes. “District line-drawing alone is not enough for political victory.”
Independents sitting out
Former President Barack Obama is campaigning to pass Proposition 50, said The Associated Press. California voters “can stop Republicans in their tracks” by supporting it, he said in a 30-second TV ad. The measure is opposed by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who oversaw the creation of the independent commission in 2010.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
More than 2.4 million voters have cast early ballots in the election, said The Sacramento Bee. Just 7% of independent voters have weighed in. If you are not a partisan voter, this election is "tailor-made for you to sit out,” said Republican political strategist Mike Madrid. The final day for voting is Nov. 4.
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
‘The trickle of shutdowns could soon become a flood’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Wikipedia: Is ‘neutrality’ still possible?
Feature Wikipedia struggles to stay neutral as conservatives accuse the site of being left-leaning
-
A House of Dynamite, After the Hunt, and It Was Just an Accident
Feature A nuclear missile bears down on a U.S. city, a sexual misconduct allegation rocks an elite university campus, and a victim of government terror pursues vengeance
-
‘The trickle of shutdowns could soon become a flood’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump demands millions from his administration
Speed Read The president has requested $230 million in compensation from the Justice Department for previous federal investigations
-
Bailouts: Why Trump is rescuing Argentina
Feature The White House approved a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina
-
Judge halts firings during government shutdown
Feature A federal judge blocked President Trump’s plan to cut jobs tied to “Democrat programs,” ruling that his administration violated layoff laws during the shutdown
-
Trump nominee in limbo after racist texts leak
Speed Read Paul Ingrassia lost Republican support following the exposure of past racist text messages
-
‘France may well be in store for a less than rocambolesque future’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump begins East Wing demolition for ballroom
speed read The president’s new construction will cost $250 million
-
Appeals court clears Trump’s Portland troop deployment
Speed Read A divided federal appeals court ruled that President Trump can send the National Guard to Portland