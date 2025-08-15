Border agents crash Newsom redistricting kickoff
Armed federal Border Patrol agents amassed outside the venue where the California governor and other Democratic leaders were gathered
What happened
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and state Democratic and union leaders gathered in Los Angeles Thursday to announce plans to redraw congressional lines in response to a Republican mid-cycle redistricting effort pushed by President Donald Trump.
Newsom said the state will hold a Nov. 4 special election on a new congressional map expected to shift five seats from Republican to Democratic control, counterbalancing an imminent GOP gerrymander in Texas. Before Newsom spoke, scores of armed, masked federal Border Patrol agents amassed outside the venue.
Who said what
"Donald Trump, you have poked the bear and we will punch back," Newsom said. "“We can't stand back and watch this democracy disappear, district by district, all across this country." He said he expected the Democratic-led state legislature to approve the new district map, set to be unveiled today. But it needs voter sign-off because it would sideline the voter-approved independent redistricting commission until 2030.
Border Patrol leaders claimed their presence outside the rally was coincidental but Democrats portrayed the federal "show of force" as an "intimidation tactic," The Washington Post said, and another reason Democrats needed to win the House in 2026 and "put a check on" Trump. The appearance of Border Patrol agents was "pretty sick and pathetic," Newsom told reporters, and emblematic of "Donald Trump's America."
California is the first state "beyond Texas" to have "officially waded into the mid-decade redistricting fight," The Associated Press said, but the "partisan turf war" for control of the House could "spiral into other states," from "red Florida to blue New York," and the courts. "We need to stand up," Newsom said. "Other states need to stand up."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The Texas Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on the GOP redistricting map said Thursday they would return home "under the right conditions," after California unveiled its countervailing map and the special Texas legislative session ends today. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he will immediately call a new session to secure the new map.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Dancing for tradition, the World's Ugliest Dog, and more
-
August 15 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Jeffrey Epstein files distractions, a Nobel Appeasement prize for Trump, and revisionist history in Washington DC
-
'Actual poop': the messy ending of 'And Just Like That...'
Talking Point Reviewers slam 'unfunny and hateful' finale to 'Sex and the City' reboot
-
Man charged for hoagie attack as DC fights takeover
Speed Read The Trump administration filed felony charges against a man who threw a Subway sandwich at a federal agent
-
Trump BLS nominee floats ending key jobs report
Speed Read On Fox News, E.J. Antoni suggested scrapping the closely watched monthly jobs report
-
Trump picks conservative BLS critic to lead BLS
speed read He has nominated the Heritage Foundation's E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics
-
Trump takes over DC police, deploys National Guard
Speed Read The president blames the takeover on rising crime, though official figures contradict this concern
-
Texas gerrymander battle spreads to other states
Feature If Texas adopts its new electoral map, blue states plan to retaliate with Democrat-favored districts
-
Trump sends FBI to patrol DC, despite falling crime
Speed Read Washington, D.C., 'has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world,' Trump said
-
Trump officials reinstating 2 Confederate monuments
Speed Read The administration has plans to 'restore Confederate names and symbols' discarded in the wake of George Floyd's 2020 murder
-
Trump nominates Powell critic for vacant Fed seat
speed read Stephen Miran, the chair of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers and a fellow critic of Fed chair Jerome Powell, has been nominated to fill a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors