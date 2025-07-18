Gavin Newsom mulls California redistricting to counter Texas gerrymandering

A controversial plan has become a major flashpoint among Democrats struggling for traction in the Trump era

California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a press conference to unveil the successful passage a $750 million film and TV tax credit to keep production local and protect Hollywood jobs at The Ranch on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in Burbank, CA.
As Texas moves to further redistrict its congressional districts to the right, California's ambitious Democratic governor wants to fight fire with fire
(Image credit: Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

As President Donald Trump pushes Texas Republicans to adopt a controversial new redistricting plan to pad their congressional majority by up to five seats, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has begun to float a similar scheme of his own. He's considering redrawing his state's legislative districts to further benefit Democrats since, as Newsom said on X, "two can play that game."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸