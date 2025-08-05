NY's Hochul vows response to Texas gerrymander

Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to play ball with redistricting that favors the Democrats

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) talks at a press conference
New York Democrats will explore 'every option to redraw our state congressional lines as soon as possible,' Hochul said
(Image credit: James Carbone / Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Monday announced plans to "fight fire with fire" in the mid-cycle redistricting battle unleashed by Texas Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸