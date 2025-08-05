Temple Mount: the politics of Judaism's holiest site

Latest provocation at religious site with a history of 'perpetual friction' risks violence erupting again

Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyard in the Old City of East Jerusalem
The Al Aqsa compound atop the Temple Mount in Jerusalem: a holy site for both Muslims and Jews
(Image credit: Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu via Getty Images)
By
published

Israel's hardline national security minister has sparked outrage across the Muslim world – by flouting a decades-old arrangement aimed at keeping in check religious tensions over Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

On Sunday, Itamar Ben-Gvir prayed at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound that sits atop the Temple Mount, or Haram al-Sharif, as it is known to Muslims. A spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said his visit "crossed all red lines".

