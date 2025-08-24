5 Post Office-approved cartoons about mail-in voting

Artists take on reverse logic, Putin's election advice, and more

By
published

This cartoon is set in a living room where a man and woman watch Donald Trump on television. Trump holds a sign that has the words “Mail In Voting” crossed out and says, “The president determines elections.” The woman on the couch asks, “Isn’t it the other way around?”

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this two-panel cartoon, Donald Trump says “An expert on rigged elections says mail-in voting is bad.” In the next panel, Trump is with Vladimir Putin and says, “Tell ‘em Vlad!”

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “DEAD LETTER”. It shows a mail-in ballot that has been stamped “DECEASED: RETURN TO SENDER”. It was mailed to “Democracy” from Donald. J. Trump and Vladimir Putin, LLC.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin and the Chick-fil-A cow mascot. The Chick-fil-A cow holds its usual sign, which reads “Eat More Chikin”. Putin holds a sign that reads, “Ban Mail-In Voting— Putin.”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump driving a bulldozer with a Republican party elephant on the side. The bulldozer has driven over and flattened “Redistricting” and “Gerrymandering” and is about to crush a ballot box labeled “Mail In Voting”.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

