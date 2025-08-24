The battle of the weight-loss drugs

Can Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly regain their former stock market glory? A lot is riding on next year's pills

Injection pens on the Wegovy line at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, Denmark
Injection pens on the Wegovy line at a Novo Nordisk factory in Hillerod, Denmark
(Image credit: Carsten Snejbjerg / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

The boom in weight-loss and diabetes drugs – such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic, and Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro – "has been a bright spot for the pharmaceutical industry as it contends with heightened political uncertainty", said Hannah Kuchler and Patrick Temple-West in the FT. But it turns out that the makers of anti-obesity medications are just as vulnerable to stock market swings as any other pharma sector.

Denmark's stock market darling and its US rival have shed a lot of weight this year – and not in a good way. Novo Nordisk has lost $367 billion in value since its peak in June 2024 (losing its crown as Europe's largest company), while Lilly has fallen 29% from a record valuation last year, wiping $250 billion off its market capitalisation.

