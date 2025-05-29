A happy gut is a healthy gut. These 5 tips aim to help you achieve that goal.

A healthy gut is all the rage in wellness circles

Illustration of silhouette of human with brain and intestine surrounded by gut bacterium and science elements
The health of your mind and your stomach are intrinsically linked
(Image credit: JDawnInk / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The ecosystem of our stomachs, known as the gut microbiome, is a complex component of overall health and wellness. Having a healthy gut has become a focus for many, as studies indicate it could be the key to establishing a baseline of wellness that could carry you well into old age. There are tons of products and wellness trends aimed at improving the gut microbiome, but there are also simple ways to maintain your gut's health.

Prioritize diversity in your diet

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸