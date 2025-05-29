A happy gut is a healthy gut. These 5 tips aim to help you achieve that goal.

The ecosystem of our stomachs, known as the gut microbiome, is a complex component of overall health and wellness. Having a healthy gut has become a focus for many, as studies indicate it could be the key to establishing a baseline of wellness that could carry you well into old age. There are tons of products and wellness trends aimed at improving the gut microbiome, but there are also simple ways to maintain your gut's health.

Prioritize diversity in your diet

The health of your gut microbiome depends on what you eat, but "you can't necessarily feed the 'good' bacteria while depriving the rest," said Health . There is not a "universal difference between them," Alexandre Almeida, a researcher at the University of Cambridge, said to Health. "Some bacteria may be good in some situations, but then could be harmful in others."

The gut microbiome is a "complex ecosystem with bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms fulfilling specific niches," Health said. If the balance of species is disrupted, it "affects the health of the ecosystem." So instead of trying to build your diet around promoting or eliminating one specific type of bacteria, it is "best to stick with a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, poultry and fish, which have been linked to gut microbiome diversity."

Be wary of the probiotic trend

Probiotics have become a buzzword in wellness circles, with products touting their ability to promote gut health. There is "no strong evidence suggesting that they are really helpful," Almeida said to Health. Studies have instead shown that "probiotics do not usually colonize the intestinal tract of people who take them," so it "raises some questions on what are they actually doing."

Track the medications you are taking

Taking antibiotics "disrupts, at least temporarily, the family of 'good' bacteria thriving in your body," CNET said. Common side effects of taking the drugs include "nausea, diarrhea and developing yeast infections." If you have to take antibiotics often because of recurring infections, "ask your doctor about what you can do to help minimize the disruption to your microbiome."

Other medications that can disrupt our microbiomes include those that change the pH of the stomach and remove acid, Cleveland Clinic microbiome expert Gail Cresci said to CNET. This can include "proton pump inhibitors, aka PPIs, and histamine H2-receptor antagonists, or H2 blockers," which are used to reduce acid reflux symptoms, the outlet said.

Prioritize exercise and sleep

Exercising regularly can help your gut health in multiple ways, including "by improving your circulation, helping your metabolism and aiding your digestive muscles," CNET said. If getting into the gym is intimidating, there are "small ways you can get your body in the habit of moving every day or at least more frequently."

Maintaining a good sleep schedule is also essential for the health of our guts. The microbiome adheres to the circadian rhythm, so if we eat when our gut microbiome is unprepared, our bodies won't be primed to process nutrients, Cresci said. A lack of sleep can trigger an increase in stress and cortisol levels, which may have negative implications for our gut health. "There's a lot going on with the gut-brain interaction, so that signals back to the microbiome, and vice versa." If you are "sleepy, tired, exhausted, you tend not to do the things we know are good for microbiomes. It kind of perpetuates itself."

Limit or eliminate alcohol intake

Alcohol is a known gut irritant, so cutting back or eliminating alcohol intake can help fix your gut health, Amy Burkhart, an integrative medicine physician and gut health expert, said to Women's Health . The best way to verify that is to check in with yourself: "Are you having GI issues, joint or muscle pain, problems sleeping, energy dips or mood problems after drinking alcohol?" This also might be an opportunity try mocktails. Many mocktails "contain adaptogens that will lower stress, a common reason people reach for a glass."