Carnivore diet: why people are eating only meat

'Meatfluencers' are taking social media by storm but experts warn meat-only diets have health consequences

Piece of meat cooking in a frying pan surrounded by butter
Meatfluencers eat only animal products, such as steak and butter, claiming it gives them a whole range of health benefits
(Image credit: Westend61 / Getty Images)
By
published

It's social media's latest beef – can you survive on the carnivore diet? And more importantly, should you?

"Meatfluencers" have taken to TikTok to share their love for the meat-only regime, in which they eat only animal products, including some dairy, while excluding fruit, vegetables, nuts and grains. True adherents drink nothing but water, too. It is an extreme form of the ketogenic (keto) diet, which forces the body to burn body fat for energy rather than carbohydrates.

