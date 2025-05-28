Women need more pain management during gynecological procedures
Pain should no longer be ignored
Some gynecological procedures can be incredibly painful, and now medical experts are finally acknowledging the need for change. Women's pain has often been dismissed by doctors, something that's especially true for women of color. But new pain management recommendations could help bridge the gap in patient care and renew trust in medical professionals.
Gone with the pain
Many gynecological procedures should be done with pain management, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Such procedures include IUD insertion and cervical and endometrial biopsies. There's an "urgent need for clinicians to better understand pain management options and recognize and address patient pain, and for patients to have more autonomy over pain control options for their health care," said ACOG.
This declaration follows a slew of anecdotes from women on the internet who have experienced excruciating pain during gynecological procedures. "Pain is tricky to study because of its subjectivity (not to mention, women's health is underfunded in general), so there's not as much conclusive research on the available options as many would prefer," Rachel Blake, a board-certified OB-GYN in New Jersey, said to SELF. However, "doctors should advise patients on what to expect and discuss the options," said The New York Times. In addition, "vulnerable populations, including those with a history of chronic pelvic pain, sexual violence or abuse, or substance use disorder, should be given special consideration as they may have a different pain tolerance than other patients, or a resistance to pain medications."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Anxiety can also "present barriers to patients accessing needed or beneficial health care," said ACOG. Therefore, clinicians should "ensure that pain management counseling is individualized, culturally competent, trauma-informed and guided by shared decision-making."
A painful history
Women's pain has often been undersold or ignored in health care settings. This is particularly the case for patients with gynecological disorders, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Those surveyed "reported clinician behavior that was dismissive, invalidating and led them to question their own experience or consider cessation of care altogether." This ultimately led to "patient dissatisfaction and distrust," Genevieve Hofmann, the coauthor of the new guidelines, said in the ACOG statement. The problem goes deep: "Historically, Black patients have received less analgesics than white patients, and women have received less attention to their pain than men undergoing similar procedures," said ACOG.
While the need to provide pain management options for women is apparent, there is also a need for "more well-designed studies on gynecological pain — including gender-diverse participants and folks of various races and ethnicities — to determine the most effective options for particular groups," said SELF. Many times, using a pain management method makes a procedure take more time, which may make physicians less eager to offer it. However, "in the wake of so much governmental legislation that has removed women's voices, bodily autonomy and agency concerning their bodies, these medical recommendations were especially needed," Deirdre Cooper Owens, a historian and University of Connecticut professor, said to NPR.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
China's soaring dementia rates
Under The Radar Government launches action plan after cases in China increase 50% faster than global average
-
A tick-borne illness is making its rounds in new parts of America
Under the radar Babesiosis, spread through blacklegged or deer tick bites, is a growing risk
-
Unraveling autism: RFK Jr.'s vow to find a root cause
Feature RFK Jr. has vowed to find the root cause of the 'autism epidemic' in months. Scientists have doubts.
-
The Y chromosome degrades over time. And men's health is paying for it
Under the radar The chromosome loss is linked to cancer and Alzheimer's
-
A bacterial toxin could be contributing to the colorectal cancer rise in young people
Under the radar Most exposure occurs in childhood
-
Protein obsession is oversaturating the health food space
Under the Radar Some experts say that fiber is now the most important macro to focus on
-
Strep infections are rising in the US
Under the radar The cases have more than doubled in 10 years
-
Hantavirus: the rare pathogen linked to rodents that attacks the lungs
The Explainer Despite the low risk of contracting it, the virus could be potentially deadly