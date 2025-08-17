August 17 editorial cartoons

Sunday’s political cartoons include voting rights of felons, misdirection on the way to the Alaska summit, and more

By
published

This cartoon takes place in a living room where an older man and woman are sitting on the couch watching television. The screen shows a toothless man dressed like a prisoner who says, “Vote for 48109” The man on the couch says, “I wonder why felons can’t vote, but we can vote for felons!”

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows a presidential aide yelling to the pilots of Air Force One, which looms large in the image. The aids says, “No matter what he says, you’re going to Alaska. He’s already told reporters twice that he’s going to Russia to meet with Putin!”

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin as a snake gobbling up a map of Ukraine. He thinks to himself, “Takes awhile, but I always finish my supper.”

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

