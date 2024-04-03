Doulas are filling the gaps in maternal care for Black women

Birth workers are stepping up to support some of the most vulnerable pregnancies

Prenatal massage on a Black belly
More mothers are seeking the extra support during their pregnancies
(Image credit: AndreyPopov / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
published

The maternal mortality crisis among Black mothers is a well-documented issue that health care advocates have been ringing the alarm about for years. In recent years, more Black women have turned to birth doulas for support throughout their pregnancies and to assist in overcoming disparities in health care and bridging the care gap between Black women and other health care professionals. 

What are birth doulas, and what do they do?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Women's Health Pregnancy Childbirth
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us