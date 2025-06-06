The marvelous powers of mucus

It's snot just a pesky cold symptom

Light micrograph of human sublingual salivary gland with mucus cells and a duct
Mucus is present in several bodily organs and help prevent disease as well as aid in pivotal functions
(Image credit: Ed Reschke / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

While we may think of mucus as merely the slimy substance that clogs our nose and gets blown into a tissue, it's so much more. It lines several body organs, acting as a first line of defense against foreign invaders, as well as aiding essential body functions like digestion and illness prevention. And now scientists are taking inspiration from mucus for new disease-fighting treatments.

What is mucus made of?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸