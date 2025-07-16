Children's health has declined in the US

It's likely a sign of larger systemic issues

Adult and child hands holding red heart
Children's mental and physical health has declined since 2007 and is worse than in other comparable countries
(Image credit: manusapon kasosod / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Children are not as healthy as they once were in the U.S., according to a study published in the journal JAMA. Several health metrics have shown a marked decline since 2007, including the prevalence of chronic conditions, obesity and mental health concerns. Current systems are also likely to cause further health declines. "Kids are the canaries in the coal mine," said Christopher Forrest, an author of the study, to The Associated Press. "When kids' health changes, it's because they're at increased vulnerability, and it reflects what's happening in society at large."

Infant and child mortality

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸