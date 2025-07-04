What is in Trump's 'big, beautiful bill', and what difference will it make?

Controversial legislation has passed after 'gruelling' session on Capitol Hill

Photo collage of a laughing Donald Trump, a pig balancing on a stack of coins, a house with solar panels on its roof, a vintage car, the Republican party logo, pro-Medicaid protest sign, a baby sitting on a university-shaped piggy bank, and a truck parked in front of the White House bearing the face of Jeff Bezos and the slogan &quot;tax me if you can&quot;.
Overall, the legislation contains about $4.5 trillion in tax cuts
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The US Congress has passed Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation after a tense session in Capitol Hill.

The president said his so-called "big, beautiful bill" would "turn this country into a rocket ship" but critics say it will leave millions without health coverage and benefit the wealthy at the cost of those on lower incomes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸