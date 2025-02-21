What is JD Vance's net worth?

The vice president is rich. But not nearly as wealthy as his boss and many of his boss' appointees

Vance makes $235,100 as the vice president of the United States
David Faris
By
published

By the standards of the Trump administration, which features a billionaire president and a number of billionaire cabinet members and advisors including the world's richest man, Vice President J.D. Vance is a comparative pauper.

As he narrated in his best-selling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," Vance was born into a troubled family in Appalachian Ohio only to be catapulted into the second most powerful position in the country by attending an Ivy League law school, working in venture capital, publishing a best-selling book about the white working class and then running for the U.S. Senate. While Vance and his wife, Usha, are very wealthy compared to most Americans, their fortune is more in keeping with the kind of money people stockpile by working very well-compensated 9-to-5 jobs than with the spectacular wealth of Silicon Valley investors.

