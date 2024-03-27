Trump, billions richer, is selling Bibles

What happened

Former President Donald Trump, about $4.5 billion dollars richer on paper after Trump Media started trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange Tuesday, posted a video on social media hawking a $60 "God Bless the USA Bible." Trump licensed his name to the company selling the Bible, in partnership with country music star Lee Greenwood, and "is getting royalties from purchases," The New York Times said.

Who said what

"Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again," Trump said above his promotional video on Truth Social.

The Bulwark's Joe Perticone laughed at Trump's "insane levels of sacrilege" during Christianity's holiest week. Christianity Today's Russell Moore compared the video to Trump selling Israelites the idolatrous golden calf "for the low, low price of five easy installments of $19.99." "Instead of selling Bibles," said former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Trump "should probably buy one. And read it, including" God's commandment against adultery.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Trump Media shares ended Tuesday up 16%, valuing the company at nearly $8 billion. Few analysts think it will stay that high. Trump can't sell his shares for six months.