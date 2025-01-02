Chief justice warns against defying Supreme Court

In his report, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts noted that public officials keep threatening to ignore lawful court rulings

Chief Justice John Roberts during Donald Trump impeachment trial
The warning may have been directed toward Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, who recently suggested that President-elect Donald Trump ignore federal court rulings
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts released his annual end-of-year report on the judiciary Tuesday, warning that judges are facing increasing threats of violence and intimidation as public officials threaten to ignore lawful court rulings.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

