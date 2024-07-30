Is JD Vance the right pick for Trump's VP?

Questions swirl as the heir-apparent to the MAGA movement struggles on the campaign trail

Illustration of Donald Trump selecting a VP candidate via claw machine game
Some Republicans are questioning whether Donald Trump's choice of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as a running mate was a tactical campaign error
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in Talking Point

When Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R) stood before the Republican National Convention this month to accept his party's nomination for vice president of the United States, he made a special point to promise to "never take for granted" the trust placed in him by Donald Trump. Perfunctory obsequiousness to the GOP's standard-bearer notwithstanding, Vance is correct that in choosing him as his running mate, Trump was indeed conferring onto him a measure of trust — not simply as a potential presidential successor, but as a campaign asset whose presence on the ticket was would energize the MAGA base. Then the ground shifted under their feet. 

What had once seemed like an inevitable Trump rout over Joe Biden suddenly became a serious contest after the president ended his campaign and endorsed now-presumptive nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead. In an instant, the dynamics that led Trump — at the urging of his son Don Jr. — to select Vance had been turned upside down. At the same time, Vance's initial outings as a candidate were widely criticized as awkward and non-compelling. 

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

