The GOP is Donald Trump Jr.'s party now

The former president's gun-loving, live-streaming adult son has emerged as more than just his father's namesake — he's become a Republican powerhouse of his own

Donald Trump Jr. covered with the shadow of the GOP elephant
Don Jr.'s ascension through the Republican ranks has positioned him as both a gatekeeper and kingmaker
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
inwhy everyone's talking about

Donald Trump Jr. has long lived under his father's considerable shadow — understandably so, given his namesake's legacy as a business tycoon, reality TV icon, and political figurehead. But as the elder Trump's third presidential campaign solidifies his MAGA movement's wholesale consumption of the Republican party, a man who had for years seemed, as GQ said in a 2018 profile, "contentedly inattentive to politics" has emerged as not only one of his father's biggest boosters and the ultra-conservative celebrity he's been for years but as a significant political power in his own right. 

Where the former president's eldest daughter Ivanka, along with her husband Jared Kushner, were the dominant familial political force during her father's administration, Don Jr.'s ascension through the Republican ranks in the intervening years has positioned him as both a gatekeeper and kingmaker in the upper echelons of conservative politics. While the name at the top of the GOP ticket this year is "Donald John Trump," it's Junior who is increasingly a locus of influence and authority moving forward.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Politics In The Spotlight Donald Trump Jr. Don Jr. Donald Trump Republican National Convention Republican Party
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸