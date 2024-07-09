JD Vance's journey from Trump critic to VP shortlist

The Ohio senator may be an option for a running mate, but he hasn't always thought so highly of Trump

Photo composite of J.D. Vance, a map of Ohio and a Trump 2024 campaign banner
With the VP decision looming, the spotlight remains on Vance as one of the top candidates
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

Over the past few years, first-term Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R) has emerged as a prominent voice in the MAGA movement and a vocal advocate for Donald Trump's political agenda. At one point, he was a vocal critic of the former president. Now, he is one of the top contenders for Trump's running mate in his upcoming presidential bid. 

The long-awaited announcement of his vice presidential pick could happen sometime this week, said senior Trump adviser Jason Miller. "By this time next Monday, we will know who President Trump has selected as his running mate for the 2024 election," Miller said during an appearance on Fox & Friends. With the decision looming, the spotlight remains on Vance as one of the top candidates. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Why Everyone's Talking About Republican Party Vice President Ohio J.d. Vance Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸