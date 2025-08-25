Delhi's dogs earn Supreme Court reprieve

After an outcry from the public and animal rights activists, India's Supreme Court walks back a controversial plan to corral the city's stray dog population into shelters

MUMBAI, INDIA - AUGUST 23: Dog lovers and NGO in Thane protested at Upavan lake demanding that the Supreme Court&#039;s decision in Delhi is invalid and that the dog should be treated with compassion and not sent to a shelter, on August 23, 2025 in Mumbai, India.
Politicians and members of the public alike have rallied to protect the estimated one million dogs who call Delhi home.
(Image credit: Photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times / Getty Images)
Istanbul has its cats, Cape Town its penguins and now, thanks to India's highest court, Delhi will keep its stray dogs. The country's top jurists have walked back a controversial plan to permanently round up the million or so ambient canines estimated to call Delhi home. The about-face comes after the court earlier this month ordered Delhi's one million estimated strays be captured, sterilized, immunized and placed in local shelters to combat the "menace of dog bites leading to rabies." But prompted by mass pushback both online and in the streets, the Indian Supreme Court revised its ruling last week: Rather than being condemned to mass detention, captured dogs not displaying signs of rabies or acting aggressively will instead be released back into the urban wild.

Causing 'panic among animal lovers'

With millions of stray dogs nationwide, India "accounts for 36% of the total rabies-related deaths in the world," the BBC said, citing World Health Organization data. Despite that threat, critics of the court's ruling cited feasibility as their concern. "Most Indian cities currently do not have even 1% of the capacity" necessary to "rehabilitate stray dogs in shelters," said animal rights activist Nilesh Bhanage to the outlet. The order was an "impractical unscientific move" and a "shortsighted measure for a problem" in need of "long term solutions," said environmental journalist Bahar Dutt on X.

A 'progressive step' that balances 'animal welfare and public safety'

In its revised ruling, the Indian Supreme Court "suspended the 'catch-and-keep' plan," The Guardian said, offering in its place a "more 'holistic' India-wide approach." The new order will see stray dogs "sterilized, vaccinated" and "dewormed" before they are ultimately "returned to the neighborhoods" where initially captured. The ruling also specified that "canines exhibiting aggressive behavior or infected with rabies shall not be released into public spaces," said Indian newspaper The Hindu. The order accordingly bans unregulated public feeding of stray dogs, but calls for the establishment of "designated areas for feeding" across the country, CNN said.

By scaling back their initial order, India's Supreme Court made a "progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety," said Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Indian parliamentary opposition, on X. The court made a "very good decision," Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said. "We all love street dogs and we are all dog lovers."

Crucially, the court "has not clarified what 'an aggressive dog' is," Reuters said, citing an interview between the ANI news agency and former federal minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

