Rabies: is it a danger in the UK?

The death of a British woman after a dog bite abroad has sparked widespread concern. What do we all need to know?

Rabies virus infection.
The rabies virus can be passed to humans through the saliva of an infected animal
Holidaymakers should "be careful around animals" when visiting rabies-affected countries, said the UK Health Security Agency – after a woman from Yorkshire died from the disease after being scratched by an infected puppy in Morocco.

Yvonne Ford had been on holiday to the North African country in February but only became ill two weeks ago. She "didn't think much" of the scratch from the young stray dog at the time, her daughter Robyn Thompson said in a Facebook post. But once she fell ill, she deteriorated rapidly, "losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep and swallow".

