This cartoon is titled “Trump’s Understanding of Trade Deficits”. Donald Trump and a woman are seated at a table. The woman is looking at a piece of paper and says, “OMG! Have you seen our credit card bill?” Trump responds, “All those companies… They’re ripping us off! They’ve been ripping us off for years! And none of those companies have bought anything from me!”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump driving a bulldozer with a Republican party elephant on the side. The bulldozer has driven over and flattened “Redistricting” and “Gerrymandering” and is about to crush a ballot box labeled “Mail In Voting”.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows buildings and monuments with new names in Washington DC. They are called: “Confederate Statuary Garden”, “Caucasian History Museum”, “Make Slavery Great Again Museum”, “White Artists Portrait Gallery”, and “Gallery of Under-Appreciated White Guys.” Two people are here and one says to the other, “The Smithsonian’s changed since Trump became president.”

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

