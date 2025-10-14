Sanae Takaichi: Japan’s Iron Lady set to be the country’s first woman prime minister
Takaichi is a member of Japan’s conservative, nationalist Liberal Democratic Party
Japan appears poised to select a new leader, and this will likely shatter the country’s longstanding glass ceiling: Sanae Takaichi is all but guaranteed to be chosen as Japan’s next prime minister, making her the first woman to hold the office. Takaichi, recently elected as head of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is a conservative nationalist whose policies align with prior Japanese leaders on the right, most notably former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But while Takaichi might make history, she will also face challenges as she takes control of the Japanese government.
From heavy metal to politics
Takaichi, 64, was born in the city of Yamatokoriyama in Japan’s Nara Prefecture. As a child, she was an “avid heavy metal drummer” from a family in which “politics was far removed,” said the BBC. She graduated from Japan’s Kobe University, briefly becoming a television host before moving to the United States in the 1980s during the “height of U.S.-Japan trade friction.”
During her time in the U.S., Takaichi “worked briefly in Washington for Patricia Schroeder, a feminist congresswoman from the Democratic Party,” said The Economist. She eventually won a seat in Japan’s legislature, the Diet, in 1993, and “found common cause with Shinzo Abe, the late prime minister, on the LDP’s right wing.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Takaichi has since become a staple in Japanese politics; since her first victory, she has been “elected as a [member of parliament] 10 times, losing only once, and built a reputation as one of the party's most outspoken conservative voices,” said the BBC. In addition, Takaichi has held other government roles, including “minister for economic security, state minister for trade and industry, and a record-breaking tenure as minister for internal affairs and communications.”
Next prime minister
Given that the LDP has selected Takaichi as its head, she is “likely to be Japan’s leader because the LDP, even without a majority in either house of parliament following consecutive election losses, is still by far the largest in the lower house,” which selects the prime minister, said The Associated Press. But while the LDP has long controlled most facets of the Japanese government, Takaichi “will need to address rising prices to restore support for the struggling party.”
As someone known for her staunch conservatism, Takaichi has often been compared to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and is known as Japan’s Iron Lady. Takaichi has “vowed to ensure strengthening of the Japan-U.S. alliance as essential to her country’s diplomacy and security,” said the AP, and also said she was looking forward to working with President Donald Trump. But the LDP has been losing its grasp as younger voters leave its ranks, and the party is “essentially betting on a swing back to the right to attract the younger voters who have flocked to smaller populist outfits,” said Fortune.
This may controversially include forming a coalition with Sanseito, a far-right populist party influenced by the MAGA movement, which won 14 new seats in a recent election. But this “could backfire if the party is seen simply reverting to the easy money and hawkish diplomacy” of prior years, said Fortune. And Takaichi has also been criticized for her conservatism, particularly on women’s rights. Takaichi won’t have “much success at healing the internal party rift,” Jeff Kingston, a professor of Asian Studies at Tokyo’s Temple University, told the BBC. “She’s not much of a healer. I don't think she’s done much to empower women.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
‘Extraordinary asymmetry’: the history of Israeli prisoner swaps
In The Spotlight Exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees is the latest in a series of trades in which Israeli lives appear to count for more
-
October 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include peace in Palestine, government playoffs, and barking up Pam Bondi's tree
-
Taking the low road: why the SNP is still standing strong
Talking Point Party is on track for a fifth consecutive victory in May’s Holyrood election, despite controversies and plummeting support
-
Japan poised to get first woman prime minister
Speed Read The ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi
-
Russia is ‘helping China’ prepare for an invasion of Taiwan
In the Spotlight Russia is reportedly allowing China access to military training
-
Interpol arrests hundreds in Africa-wide sextortion crackdown
IN THE SPOTLIGHT A series of stings disrupts major cybercrime operations as law enforcement estimates millions in losses from schemes designed to prey on lonely users
-
Rise of the far-right: what’s behind the popularity of Vox in Spain?
The Explainer Disillusioned younger voters are being drawn to Santiago Abascal’s party
-
Brazilian ‘bandit bill’ prompts mass protests over potential Bolsonaro pardon
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Efforts to evade consequences for an attempted coup and civic unrest have pushed thousands into the streets
-
Kim Ju Ae: North Korea’s next leader?
The Explainer Kim Jong Un’s young daughter is being seen as his ‘recognised heir’ following a high-profile public appearance at China summit
-
Why Gen Z in Nepal is dying over a state social media ban
IN THE SPOTLIGHT A crackdown on digital platforms has pushed younger Nepalis into increasingly violent clashes with government forces
-
A private zoo run by Asia's richest family is facing criticism and investigations
Under the radar The zoo is owned by Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's richest person