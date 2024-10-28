Japan's ruling LDP loses majority in snap election

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling party lost in Sunday's parliamentary election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba
The election results were a blow to Ishiba, who has seen his popularity plummet
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Japan's longtime ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its governing partner, Komeito, lost their majority in the lower house of parliament in snap elections Sunday, striking a blow to new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The LDP coalition won about 215 seats in the 465-seat House of Representatives, down from 279 seats and far short of the 233 needed for a majority. The LDP still corralled a plurality of seats, but opposition parties, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), won 235 seats.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

