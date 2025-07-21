Japan's prime minister feels pressure after election losses
Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to remain in office
What happened
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to remain in office, despite exit polls indicating that his Liberal Democratic Party's ruling coalition has lost its majority in the country's upper house. The LDP-Komeito coalition surrendered its majority in the lower house last year, and defeat in Sunday's tightly-contested election could further undermine its influence.
Who said what
There is "frustration" with Ishiba, the LDP and Komeito over rising prices, inflation, a "string of political scandals" and the "threat of U.S. tariffs," said the BBC. The election "exposed a growing generational fissure" in Japan, with the "biggest gains" going to a "gaggle of new parties that drew younger voters with stridently nationalist messages," said The New York Times. The "fringe far-right" Sanseito party made gains with its "Japanese First" campaign, said Reuters.
What next?
Ishiba said he "solemnly" accepted the "harsh result." He vowed to "deal with" the "many issues" facing the country, including reaching a trade deal with the Trump administration. A new leader now would "almost certainly unleash political drama," said the BBC, and "destabilize Japan's government at a pivotal moment in U.S.-Japan trade negotiations."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.
-
Trump orders NFL team to change name, or else
Speed Read The president wants the Washington Commanders to change its name back to the 'Redskins'
-
Are referees and 'physicality' hurting the WNBA?
Today's Big Question The league is growing, but Caitlin Clark's absence raises questions
-
Israeli gunfire kills dozens at Gaza aid site
Speed Read The U.N. estimates that at least 875 Palestinians have died while trying to access food in recent months
-
President diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency'
Speed Read The vein disorder has given Trump swollen ankles and visible bruising on his hands
-
'Bawdy' Trump letter supercharges Epstein scandal
Speed Read The Wall Street Journal published details of Trump's alleged birthday letter to Epstein
-
Fed chair Powell in Trump's firing line
Speed Read The president considers removing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
-
Trump trashes supporters over Epstein files
speed read The president lashed out on social media following criticism of his administration's Jeffrey Epstein investigation
-
Judge nixes wiping medical debt from credit checks
Speed Read Medical debt can now be included in credit reports
-
Grijalva wins Democratic special primary for Arizona
Speed Read She will go up against Republican nominee Daniel Butierez to fill the US House seat her father held until his death earlier this year
-
US inflation jumps as Trump tariffs 'bite'
Speed Read Consumer prices are climbing and the inflation rate rose to its highest level in four months
-
SCOTUS greenlights mass DOE firings
Speed Read The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to further shrink the Education Department