Japan's prime minister feels pressure after election losses

Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to remain in office

Japan&#039;s prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), looks at TV news as he leaves the party&#039;s headquarters following the upper house election in Tokyo
Shigeru Ishiba, the president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), looks at TV news following the upper house election in Tokyo
What happened

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to remain in office, despite exit polls indicating that his Liberal Democratic Party's ruling coalition has lost its majority in the country's upper house. The LDP-Komeito coalition surrendered its majority in the lower house last year, and defeat in Sunday's tightly-contested election could further undermine its influence.

