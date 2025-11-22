Political cartoons for November 22

Saturday’s political cartoons include Trump's autopen, war for oil rebranded, and more

DonaldTrump is shown from the back in the Oval Office. A sign on his chair reads This Space for Sale. An aid hands him a document and says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, the bill to release the Epstein Files is ready for you to sign.&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Let the expletive autopen do it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump sits at a table with advisors. Pete Hegseth wears a cooking pot as a hat and drinks a cocktail. A map on the wall shows arrows pointing to Venezuela with the words War For Oil. An advisor says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s SO been done. I saw we go with, &amp;lsquo;War for Gazillions of plastic byproducts destined for oceans and landfills.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The left panel, titled &quot;AFTER CHARLIE KIRK WAS ASSASSINATED,&quot; shows a large caricature of Donald Trump. He says, &amp;ldquo;My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country.&quot; The right panel, titled &quot;AFTER AN AMERICAN JOURNALIST AND CRITIC OF THE SAUDI GOVERNMENT WAS ASSASSINATED,&quot; shows Trump standing next to MBS, who holds a bloody bone saw. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Things happen.&quot;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

