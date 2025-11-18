Judge blasts ‘profound’ errors in Comey case
‘Government misconduct’ may necessitate dismissing the charges against the former FBI director altogether
What happened
A federal judge Monday said the Justice Department had engaged in a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” in securing its indictment of former FBI Director James Comey and ordered federal prosecutors to release the normally secret grand jury records to his defense team. That “extraordinary remedy” was merited, Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick said in his 24-page opinion, because the potential “government misconduct may have tainted the grand jury proceedings” and the broader case.
Who said what
Fitzpatrick’s opinion was a “remarkable rebuke” of acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, The New York Times said. An “inexperienced prosecutor,” she had “never worked on a criminal case until she was thrust into the Comey prosecution” after her predecessor was fired for declining to charge Comey and other targets of President Donald Trump’s ire.
Halligan made at least two “fundamental and highly prejudicial” misstatements of the law to the grand jury, Fitzpatrick said, and appeared to have submitted a rewritten indictment she had not presented to the jurors, which would put the case in “uncharted legal territory.” The judge also said the sole witness before the grand jury, an FBI agent “exposed to potentially privileged information,” may have inadvertently shared legally shielded details.
What next?
Fitzpatrick’s assessment “adds to the mounting possibility that Comey’s case will be dismissed before it goes to trial,” Politico said. In addition to the “procedural flaws” the judge flagged, “Halligan is facing a challenge to the validity of her appointment altogether and could be disqualified from the case.” U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, who appointed Fitzpatrick to examine the procedural issues, will decide if the Comey case can proceed, and a separate federal judge was expected to rule on the legitimacy of Halligan’s appointment in the coming week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
7 gifts that will have your Thanksgiving host blushing with gratitude
The Week Recommends Brighten their holiday with a thoughtful present
-
‘Trump’s bad qualities make him good at handling the Middle East’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
UN Security Council backs Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Speed Read The United Nations voted 13-0 to endorse President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza
-
Ecuador rejects push to allow US military bases
Speed Read Voters rejected a repeal of a constitutional ban on US and other foreign military bases in the country
-
Trump pivots on Epstein vote amid GOP defections
Speed Read The president said House Republicans should vote on a forced release of the Justice Department’s Jeffrey Epstein files
-
Trump DOJ sues to block California redistricting
Speed Read California’s new congressional map was drawn by Democrats to flip Republican-held House seats
-
GOP retreats from shutdown deal payout provision
Speed Read Senators are distancing themselves from a controversial provision in the new government funding package
-
Catholic bishops rebuke Trump on immigration
Speed Read ‘We feel compelled’ to ‘raise our voices in defense of God-given human dignity,’ the bishops said
-
House releases Epstein emails referencing Trump
Speed Read The emails suggest Trump knew more about Epstein’s sex trafficking of underage women than he has claimed
-
Newsom slams Trump’s climate denial at COP30
speed read Trump, who has called climate change a ‘hoax,’ declined to send any officials to this week’s summit
-
UK, Colombia halt intel to US over boat attacks
Speed Read Both countries have suspended intelligence sharing with the US over the bombing of civilian boats suspected of drug smuggling