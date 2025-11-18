‘Trump’s bad qualities make him good at handling the Middle East’
‘Too much idealism has arguably been our problem in the Middle East’
Richard Hanania at The Boston Globe
President Donald Trump has been “disastrous for America’s relationships with many of its allies,” says Richard Hanania. “Yet he has been successful in the area of the world that most befuddled previous presidents: the Middle East.” A “zero-sum worldview” in which “deals are possible” and “relationships between nations depend on the relationships between individual leaders” makes a “lot more sense” for countries that are “hostile toward America and best dealt with through force or the threat of it.”
‘A new generation of stars is overthrowing the old Hollywood system’
Priya Elan at The Guardian
“There’s an old assumption within celebrity culture that, when you become famous, you ‘sign up’ to a set of rules,” says Priya Elan. But “younger celebrities are putting their foot down, something their older co-stars did not think was possible.” Actors like Millie Bobby Brown and Jenna Ortega are “saying no,” speaking back to photographers on the red carpet and refusing their demands. Stars now can “do a podcast or post on their Instagram, ensuring they have total control over a narrative.”
‘The FDA finally corrects its error on menopause hormone therapy’
Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post
The Food and Drug Administration is removing a “‘black box warning’ label required on the packaging of most types of menopause hormone therapies,” a decision that will “finally bring regulation in line with science,” says Leana S. Wen. “The agency’s action corrects a wrong that has frightened generations of women away from these medications.” Still, “regulators must guard against opportunistic companies attempting to portray hormone therapy as a cure-all for aging.”
‘By many accounts, Las Vegas is dying’
Luke Winkie at Slate
Vegas is “facing the worst dip in traffic since the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Luke Winkie. Some have “attempted to document the deterioration by posting ominous images of barren casinos, conjuring the perception of a place hollowed out by economic armageddon.” But “what’s ailing Vegas might be harder to quantify than any material factor — closer to spiritual rot than pure economic tumult.” People have seemingly determined “Vegas has become corroded — its joys less accessible, its humiliations too dire.”
UN Security Council backs Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Speed Read The United Nations voted 13-0 to endorse President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza
This flu season could be worse than usual
In the spotlight A new subvariant is infecting several countries
Political cartoons for November 18
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include MTG's marching band, AI data centers, Trump's fat cat friends, and more
Affordability: Does Trump have an answer?
Feature Trump ‘refuses to admit there is a problem’
‘We owe it to our young people not to lie to them anymore’
instant opinion
Trump pivots on Epstein vote amid GOP defections
Speed Read The president said House Republicans should vote on a forced release of the Justice Department’s Jeffrey Epstein files
Is Marjorie Taylor Greene undergoing a political realignment?
TALKING POINTS The MAGA firebrand made a name for herself in Congress as one of Trump’s most unapologetic supporters. One year into Trump’s second term, a shift is afoot.
How are these Epstein files so damaging to Trump?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION As Republicans and Democrats release dueling tranches of Epstein-related documents, the White House finds itself caught in a mess partially of its own making
‘Officials say exporters pay the tariffs, but consumers see the opposite’
Instant Opinion
Will California tax its billionaires?
Talking Points A proposed one-time levy would shore up education and Medicaid
‘The business ultimately has a customer base to answer to’
Instant Opinion