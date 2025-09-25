Trump DOJ reportedly rushing to indict Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey oversaw the initial 2016 investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia
What happened
The Justice Department is preparing to seek an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey as early as today, multiple news organizations reported last night. President Donald Trump’s newly installed acting U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, former White House aide Lindsey Halligan, was reportedly racing to secure criminal charges against Comey, for allegedly lying to Congress, before a key statute of limitations runs out next Tuesday. The previous U.S. attorney, Erik Siebert, resigned under pressure last week after declining to charge Comey or another Trump target, New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Who said what
Halligan — “who has never prosecuted a criminal case in her career as an insurance lawyer — plans to present evidence to a grand jury,” ABC News said, even after prosecutors presented her with a “detailed memo recommending that she decline” to charge Comey due to “insufficient evidence.”
Comey oversaw the initial 2016 investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and Trump has “long viewed him as a nemesis and urged aides to find ways to extract payback,” The Wall Street Journal said. The president’s recent “unabashed demand” that Attorney General Pam Bondi bring charges against Comey, “even as she has expressed reservations about the case,” has “put her in a bind” and “alarmed” current and former DOJ officials who worried that Trump’s fundamental transformation of the department “into an arm of his agenda” will damage its “credibility in ways that will be difficult to repair.”
What next?
A grand jury in Virginia “would have to approve any indictment,” a typically “low bar” the Trump Justice Department has failed to clear several times in recent months, The Associated Press said. There is “no guarantee the grand jury will determine that the government has met the evidentiary threshold” to indict Comey, The New York Times said, or even that “a career prosecutor would be willing to present the case to the grand jury,” leaving it to Halligan or another DOJ official.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
‘Transparency remains essential’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Steve: a ‘gripping’ drama starring Cillian Murphy
The Week Recommends Murphy plays the frazzled headmaster of a boarding school for ‘delinquent’ boys in this bold Indie film
-
September 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the Justice Department cleaning up after Tom Homan, insider trading, and the lure of authoritarianism
-
Is Trump’s Justice Department giving up on corruption?
Today's Big Question Justice Department cuts back while going after president's enemies
-
‘ExxonMobil made the right call’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Man convicted of trying to assassinate Trump
Speed Read Ryan Routh tried to shoot President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course last September
-
Democrat wins Arizona seat, aiding Epstein drive
Speed Read Democrat Adelita Grijalva beat Republican businessman Daniel Butierez for the House seat in Arizona
-
Trump says Ukraine can win, UN nations ‘going to hell’
Speed Read In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the president criticized the UN and renewable energy, plus made a sudden pivot on the war in Ukraine
-
Is Britain turning into ‘Trump’s America’?
Today’s Big Question Direction of UK politics reflects influence and funding from across the pond
-
Ukraine: Trump’s latest stalling tactic
Feature Trump plans to impose sanctions on Russia only if all 31 NATO states join in and agree to ban Russian oil imports
-
Cancel culture: Now coming from the Right
Feature Conservatives are encouraging the firing of hundreds of Americans over their negative opinions on Charlie Kirk