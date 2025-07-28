Knives come out for Pam Bondi

While not President Donald Trump's first choice to lead his Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi nevertheless spent the first few months of her tenure establishing herself as a MAGA true believer. Even so, Bondi's short time atop the DOJ has been marred by scandal and controversy. As lingering questions about the relationship between the president and deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein threaten to swamp this administration, the attorney general now finds herself in omnidirectional crosshairs, with Democrats and Republicans alike calling for accountability — and consequences.

Headed toward a 'rough September'

Bondi is "stuck between a rock and a hard place" as she struggles to "satisfy MAGA's thirst" for Epstein investigation details "without implicating her boss in the scandal," said The Daily Beast. As such, the AG has become the "poster child for MAGA anger" for failing thus far to provide new revelations into the case. Bondi was already being "criticized" in various conservative corners in March for releasing Epstein-related documents to a small group of right-wing influencers and operatives in what critics dismissed as a "rehash of old news," Slate said.

Bondi is now in the "eye of a storm" that is "siphoning oxygen from Trump's policy priorities" and for which the "endgame remains a blur," Politico said. The furor doesn't appear to be dying down anytime soon, either. If the situation hasn't resolved by the time Congress is back in session, Bondi is "in for a rough September at the very least," one GOP lawmaker told the outlet. Despite support from both the White House and Justice Department officials, the swirling scandal has placed Bondi at the "mercy of forces beyond her control."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

By playing a "short-term political game at longer-term cost," Bondi now "shares responsibility" for "stoking" the ongoing scandal and "failing to deliver" on her initial promise of Epstein transparency, said former Obama White House Counsel Bob Bauer on Substack. Bondi has shown "no compunctions" about mixing her official portfolio with "political theater," said columnist Jason Willick at The Washington Post. While an attorney general with "independent judgment and gravitas" can "frustrate" presidents, they are also "less likely to personally torque up voters over fantasy documents because it's politically convenient."

A key line is 'very definitely gone'

Bondi's challenges extend beyond the Epstein scandal. Last week, three former Justice Department officials "handed another headache" to their onetime boss, alleging they'd been "improperly fired" from the DOJ in a lawsuit filed against Bondi, Newsweek said. Plaintiffs Michael Gordon (who prosecuted Jan. 6 rioters), Patricia Hartman and Joseph Tirrell, the former head of the DOJ's Ethics Department, all allege their dismissals "violated federal civil service protections," Reuters said. They are demanding to be reinstated "immediately" and have also requested back pay "as needed," said CBS News.

"There used to be a line, used to be a very distinct separation" between the White House and the DOJ, Hartman said to CBS News. "That line is very definitely gone."

Despite the growing furor over Bondi's handling of the Epstein case and her tenure leading the DOJ at large, those who know the AG say she's unlikely to be "cowed by the criticism," said Politico. Bondi "doesn't rattle" and isn't the type that when "stress happens she lashes out," said former colleague and DC lobbyist Brian Ballard to Politico. "She is very calm and deliberate and stays the course."