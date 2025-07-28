Knives come out for Pam Bondi

She wasn't Trump's first pick to lead the Justice Department. After months of scandals and setbacks, is the attorney general's MAGA shelf life winding down?

While not President Donald Trump's first choice to lead his Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi nevertheless spent the first few months of her tenure establishing herself as a MAGA true believer. Even so, Bondi's short time atop the DOJ has been marred by scandal and controversy. As lingering questions about the relationship between the president and deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein threaten to swamp this administration, the attorney general now finds herself in omnidirectional crosshairs, with Democrats and Republicans alike calling for accountability — and consequences.

Headed toward a 'rough September'



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

