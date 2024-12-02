Pam Bondi, Trump's new pick for attorney general

Bondi was selected after Trump's first pick, Matt Gaetz, removed himself from contention

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at CPAC 2024 in Maryland.
President-elect Donald Trump has found a backup to be the country's top law enforcement officer, nominating Pam Bondi to be the U.S. attorney general. Trump tapped Bondi for the job after his initial pick, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), bowed out of contention amid sexual misconduct and sex trafficking allegations.

Gaetz was seen as a hardline loyalist to the incoming president, and Trump has found someone similar in Bondi. Previously the Florida attorney general, Bondi was one of Trump's defense lawyers during his first impeachment trial and has been closely aligned with him since he left office. With his return to the White House imminent, Republicans will look to get Bondi's appointment confirmed through the Senate — a move Trump's first choice was unable to accomplish.

