Trump wins, GOP flips Senate, House a tossup

The Republican candidate flipped back the swing states he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020

Donald Trump declares victory
America elected its first president with a felony conviction
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris yesterday to win a second term in office, flipping back most or all of the swing states he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020. Republicans also won control of the Senate, while Democrats were slight favorites to flip control of the House. If House Republicans keep their slim majority, the GOP will control the entire federal government for the first time since 2019.




  

