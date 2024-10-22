Trump leans on tariffs to boost U.S. economy

'Tariff' is 'the most beautiful word in the dictionary,' says the former president

trump at the economic club of new york
Tariffs are a favorite economic topic for the former president
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump's plan for the economy boils down to one word: tariffs.

The former president believes raising tariffs on imports — 60% on goods from China and up to 20% for everybody else — would allow the United States to "steal" manufacturing jobs that have gone overseas, NPR said. "We're going to bring thousands and thousands of businesses and trillions of dollars in wealth back to the good ole' USA," Trump said in a Georgia speech. But some economists warn that a tariff-driven economy "may hurt American consumers by making things more expensive," NPR said.



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

