The pros and cons of GMOs
The modified crops are causing controversy
GMOs have long been at the center of debate — while some are wary of their health implications, others argue for their ability to make food healthier and more accessible.
A genetically modified organism (GMO) is a "plant, animal or microbe in which one or more changes have been made to the genome, typically using high-tech genetic engineering, in an attempt to alter the characteristics of an organism," said the National Human Genome Research Institute. As of 2020, "GMO soybeans made up 94% of all soybeans planted" in the U.S., while "GMO cotton made up 96% of all cotton planted and 92% of corn planted was GMO corn," said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Even so, the debate rages on.
Pro: Require fewer pesticides
Pesticides can contain harmful chemicals that have been known to cause damage to the environment as well as human health. In making crops more genetically resistant to pests, fewer pesticides are required to cultivate the crops. "The adoption of GM insect resistant and herbicide tolerant technology has reduced pesticide spraying by 775.4 million kg (8.3%) and, as a result, decreased the environmental impact associated with herbicide and insecticide use on these crops," said a 2020 study.
Con: Could cause allergic reactions
Some worry that GMOs could trigger certain allergic reactions. "If a soybean is crossed with a certain nut, it's possible that people with allergies to the nut may react to the genetically engineered soybean," said Yahoo. Mixing DNA has the potential to be risky, however, research has shown that GMOs are not more likely to cause reactions than non-GMOs. "Scientists developing GMOs run tests to make sure allergens aren't transferred from one food to another," said the FDA.
Pro: Higher nutritional value
GMOs can be engineered to have higher nutritional value. "Golden Rice, for example, developed in 2004, satisfies 50% of your daily Vitamin A needs per cup," said the University of Michigan School of Public Health. "Furthermore, the crop is durable and can grow in relatively infertile regions of the world," where Vitamin A deficiency is widespread, like sub-Saharan Africa. Several other foods have been modified to be healthier and more accessible.
Con: Increases antibiotic resistance
Many GMOs have genes added that make them resistant to certain antibiotics so that "GM plants and cells can be distinguished from non-GM ones," said the government of the Netherlands. While this could help increase the strength and longevity of the crop, there is a risk that resistance could transfer. After eating a GMO, theoretically, "such genes can be transferred to bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract of humans or animals," said the Netherlands government. "The bacteria could go on to develop resistance to that specific antibiotic. Subsequently that antibiotic could be ineffective in treating humans affected by the resistant bacteria." Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem globally and it has the potential to worsen diseases.
Pro: Lowers food costs
Growing GMOs can lower costs in several ways. "GMO crops, through their environmental sustainability, potential for nutritionally-fortified foods and increased productivity, actually play a key role in keeping the cost of food down, now and in the future," said Forbes. Planting GMO crops increases crop yield significantly and can require fewer resources to grow, allowing for costs to go down. "The increase in productivity goes hand in hand with savings on pesticides and fuel compared to conventional methods."
Con: Unknown health implications
Not much is known about the long-term effects of GMOs on human health. Many worry that altering DNA could increase the risk of cancer, but there is no evidence to suggest this is true. "In theory, these added genes might create substances that could cause reactions in sensitized or allergic people, or result in high levels of compounds that could cause other health effects," said the American Cancer Society. "However, at this time there is no evidence that foods now on the market that contain genetically engineered ingredients or the substances found in them are harmful to human health." In reality, not much research exists disputing or supporting the claim, which is a cause for concern in and of itself.
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
