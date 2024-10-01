The pros and cons of GMOs

The modified crops are causing controversy

DNA strands on plate
The cultivation of GMOs is highly controversial
(Image credit: Malte Mueller / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

GMOs have long been at the center of debate — while some are wary of their health implications, others argue for their ability to make food healthier and more accessible.

A genetically modified organism (GMO) is a "plant, animal or microbe in which one or more changes have been made to the genome, typically using high-tech genetic engineering, in an attempt to alter the characteristics of an organism," said the National Human Genome Research Institute. As of 2020, "GMO soybeans made up 94% of all soybeans planted" in the U.S., while "GMO cotton made up 96% of all cotton planted and 92% of corn planted was GMO corn," said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Even so, the debate rages on.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Great Debate Agriculture Climate Change Food Genetics
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸