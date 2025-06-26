How mice with two dads bring us closer to two men having a child of their own

Science breakthrough produces healthy, fertile mice from two sperm cells and an empty egg

Photo composite illustration of a bioscientist filling a test tube, sperm cells, guanine molecules, chromosomes and a mouse
Despite the method's success with mice, its application in humans is a long way off
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)
By
published

Mice with two fathers have, for the first time, gone on to have babies of their own, showing that mice created with two sperm cells can be healthy and fertile – and paving the way to a future in which two men may be able to have a genetically related child.

There are huge barriers to overcome before this could become a reality for humans, but the mouse breakthrough, led by Yanchang Wei at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China and published in PNAS, is significant: previous attempts, using a different method, weren't able to produce mice that were healthy or fertile.



