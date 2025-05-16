Breakthrough gene-editing treatment saves baby

KJ Muldoon was healed from a rare genetic condition

CRISPR gene-editing machine in Boston
What happened

A team of doctors and scientists has used a tailor-made gene-editing therapy to treat an infant with a rare genetic condition, a medical first that opens the door to a new era of individualized medicine, especially for people with uncommon diseases, the researchers reported Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine. "This is the future of medicine," said study coauthor Dr. Kiran Musunuru, a gene-editing expert at the University of Pennsylvania.



