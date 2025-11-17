Political cartoons for November 17

Monday’s political cartoons include narco-terrorist boats, Jeffrey Epstein's island, Cop30, and more

This cartoon is titled The Old Man and the Sea and the Missible Targeting Him as a Narco-Terrorist. It depicts an old man in a boat who has just hooked a marlin that jumps out of the water. The man turns and looks at a missile about to strike him.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An American flag with a large, all-seeing eye atop the flagpole is next to a masked ICE agent in this cartoon. The ICE agent puts his hand over his heart and says, &amp;ldquo;One nation, under surveillance.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon. The left side is titled Epstein Island and depicts a tropical island with a mansion, palm trees, and a yacht next to a dock. The right side is titled Trump Island. It depicts Donald Trump standing on top of a rock in the sea named &amp;ldquo;e-mails.&amp;rdquo; Only the top of the rock is visible. A bright sun burns behind him.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is a play on words. At left is a penny with Abraham Lincoln with the words &amp;ldquo;Liberty&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;In God we Trust&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;2025&amp;rdquo; under the word &amp;ldquo;De-Minted.&amp;rdquo; At right is a quarter with the glowering face of Donald Trump. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;DEMENTED&amp;rdquo; and written on it are the words &amp;ldquo;Taking Liberties&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;In me you trust.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This image is set in a graveyard. A gravestone reads &amp;ldquo;Jeffrey Epstein Quickstand. A long, red necktie like one Donald Trump might wear is slowly sinking into the quicksand.

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows the cross section of an old, old tree. Instead of straight lines in the tree, the words &amp;ldquo;BLA BLA BLA&amp;rdquo; fill the inside in a circular way. Lines point to different portions of it and those lines are labeled COP1, COP7, COP12, COP 18, COP 23, and COP 30 to indicate different meetings of the United Nations climate change committee.

(Image credit: Schot / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This image is a takeoff on the Poltergeist film advertisement with the little girl in front of a television. This version has the title &amp;ldquo;Poltergepstein&amp;rdquo; across the top of the image. Instead of a little girl, an elephant in pajamas stares at a screen with the words &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re back&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is an eight-panel cartoon. A laptop computer with the words &amp;ldquo;Poll: 40% of young women want to flee U.S.&amp;rdquo; is written on the screen. The rest of the panels show a back-and-forth breakup-style conversation between a worried-looking Uncle Sam and a young woman. It goes like this: &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m leaving&amp;rdquo; says the woman. Uncle Sam: &amp;ldquo;No way!&amp;rdquo; Woman: &amp;ldquo;Yes way. I&amp;rsquo;m sorry.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam: &amp;ldquo;I thought we were fine!&amp;rdquo; The woman smirks and says &amp;ldquo;Exactly.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;We could be great again!&amp;rdquo; The woman asks, &amp;ldquo;Were we ever that great?&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll do better!&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;When? 2028?&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam asks, &amp;ldquo;Is there somewhere else?&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I can&amp;rsquo;t go there yet.&amp;rdquo; The woman leaves in the final frame and Uncle Sam yells, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;ll be back!&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Tell it to a chatbot!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This two panel cartoon shows White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at the podium. On the left side, titled How it Started, Leavitt says &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s ridiculous to suggest that tariffs cause prices to rise!&amp;rdquo; The right side is titled &amp;ldquo;How it&amp;rsquo;s going&amp;rdquo; and Leavitt says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re reducing tariffs so we can bring down the high prices&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is stuck and unable to walk in this cartoon because his tie is trapped under six overblowing cardboard boxes labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

