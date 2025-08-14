Rabbits with 'horns' sighted across Colorado
These creatures are infected with the 'mostly harmless' Shope papilloma virus
What happened
Rabbits with black, hornlike spikes growing on their heads and other odd or unslightly protuberances are not dangerous and won't infect humans or other species, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Wednesday, following days of social media posts about sightings of "Frankenstein bunnies," "demon rabbits" and "zombie rabbits" in and around Fort Collins.
Who said what
Rabbits with "wart-like growths" protruding from their faces "like metastasizing horns" may "seem straight out of a low-budget horror film," but they are just infected with the "mostly harmless" Shope papilloma virus, The Associated Press said. The "relatively common" virus, discovered in 1930, has "contributed to scientists' knowledge about the connection between viruses and cancer" and also "likely influenced the centuries-old jackalope myth in North America."
Coloradans are "so used to seeing rabbits, so they're like, 'Oh my god, what is that on its face?'" Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told The New York Times. There is no cure, but the growths don't harm the rabbits unless they spread to the eyes or mouth and interfere with eating, she said, and they typically disappear after the infected animal's immune system kicks in.
What next?
People should avoid feeding or interacting with infected rabbits, especially if they have pet bunnies, but they can appreciate them from a distance, Van Hoose said. "Nature is metal," and "this can be kind of cool-looking on different rabbits."
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
