5 horror movies to sweat out this summer
A sequel, a reboot and a follow up from the director of 'Barbarian' highlight the upcoming scary movie slate
Summer action movies get the most attention, but the dog days are also when studios love to release big-name horror films. During the summer of 2024, Oz Perkins' goofy "Longlegs" dominated the genre's releases, and one of these five highly anticipated features is likely to do the same this year.
'Best Wishes To All'
When an "unnamed young nursing student" visits her grandparents in the Japanese countryside, she finds her grandparents acting strangely in ways that "cannot simply be brushed off as aged eccentricities" and also encounters townspeople who are "unperturbed by a series of increasingly violent, disturbing events," said Filmhounds. Director Yûta Shimotsu's "totally bizarre" first feature "really is one to check out," said Fangoria. (June 13, Shudder)
'28 Years Later'
Director Danny Boyle's 2002 "28 Days Later" reimagined the undead as swift, kinetic predators, and he returns with a long-awaited third installment. The latest is about a group of survivors on a "heavily defended island community in Northumberland," said Business Insider. The first trailer was set to a haunting 1915 recording of Rudyard Kipling's poem "Boots," which ends with the actor Taylor Holmes "screaming at the top of his voice, a prisoner of his own madness," guaranteeing "just about the most exciting film of 2025," said The Guardian. (June 20, in theaters)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer'
The era-defining 1997 slasher flick about a group of teenagers who cover up a hit-and-run and then get stalked by a hook-wielding killer gets itself a reboot. In it, "five friends who kill someone in a hit-and-run" later realize that "someone knows about their secret one year later," said Cosmopolitan. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze, Jr. reprise their roles from the original in a trailer that suggests "kids, famously, never learn," said The AV Club. (July 18, in theaters)
'Together'
Real-life spouses Alison Brie and Dave Franco star in a story about a couple on the rocks who must "confront their issues head-on when a hike in the woods goes awry, leaving them trapped in a mysterious cave," said Bloody Disgusting. Unfortunately, "their bodies betray them in inventive and gnarly ways" in a story whose "lean efficiency" succeeds in letting the "horror ramp up at a steady, rapid clip." (July 30, in theaters)
'Weapons'
"Barbarian" director Zach Cregger's buzzy second feature set off a "bidding war," said Variety. Julia Garner plays a school teacher whose entire class vanishes mysteriously when they all wake up in the middle of the night, walk out of their beds and disappear in what has been "described as a horror-tinged take on Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Magnolia,'" said Collider. (Aug. 8, in theaters)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
Bryan Burrough's 6 favorite books about Old West gunfighters
Feature The Texas-raised author recommends works by T.J. Stiles, John Boessenecker, and more
-
'We need solutions that prioritize both safety and sustainability'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Book reviews: 'Moral Ambition: Stop Wasting Your Talent and Start Making a Difference' and 'Is a River Alive?'
Feature A rallying cry for 'moral ambition' and the interwoven relationship between humans and rivers
-
5 electrifying books to read this June to spark your imagination
The Week Recommends A love story set in space, a pair of ambitious debuts and more
-
Fast-and-furious zombies, serial killer sharks and a matchmaking conundrum in June's new movies
the week recommends Danny Boyle is back with '28 Years Later' and Dakota Johnson has a Sophie's choice to make in 'Materialists'
-
Is Hollywood losing its luster?
Today's Big Question Television and film production is moving, leaving Hollywood to ponder its place in pop culture
-
'Less is more' in The Fifth Step
The Week Recommends Jack Lowden from Slow Horses is 'staggeringly good' in this new production at London's @sohoplace
-
Film reviews: Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, Lilo & Stitch, and Final Destination: Bloodlines
Feature Tom Cruise risks life and limb to entertain us, a young girl befriends a destructive alien, and death stalks a family that resets fate's toll.
-
Here comes the end of 'Squid Game'! Plus more great TV shows to see this June.
the week recommends The next great sports comedy, a young Marvel heroine and the conclusion of 'Squid Game'
-
The top period dramas to stream now
The Week Recommends Heaving bosoms and billowing shirts are standard fare in these historical TV classics
-
Beauty is a bed away at these 7 fashionable hotels
The Week Recommends Make these hotels in Macau, Italy and Washington, D.C., your personal runway