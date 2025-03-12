Best horror films to watch in 2025

From the latest Final Destination to a new take on Frankenstein, these movies will haunt you long after the credits roll

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in Heart Eyes
Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding find themselves the target of a 'romance-phobic' masked killer in Heart Eyes
Everyone knows "if you make a half-decent horror movie, people will queue around the block to see it", said Time Out. That explains why there's a host of titles coming out in 2025, ranging from franchise sequels to brand-new screamers.

With the likes of "Nosferatu" featuring at the Oscars, the genre has "arguably never been in a better place", said Esquire. But what are the films that should be creeping onto your watchlist? Here's our choice of the titles to have you shaking in your seat.

