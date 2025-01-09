Nosferatu: Lily-Rose Depp stars in 'seductively frightening' horror reboot
Visually stunning remake of the German expressionist classic
A Hollywood remake of F.W. Murnau's Dracula-inspired classic from 1922, Nosferatu "is one of those films that will divide audiences", said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday.
"Some will see it as a ponderous anachronism, a vampire picture ... lacking in vital sexual undercurrents and failing to move the reliably popular genre forward at all." Others will love it, and see it as an homage not only to Murnau, "but to cinema itself". To my surprise, "I found myself in the latter camp", albeit by only a few steps.
Set mostly in 1838, the film stars Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen, the troubled young newlywed whose husband (Nicholas Hoult) is dispatched to Transylvania to facilitate the sale of a property to the enigmatic nobleman Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). While he is away, she goes to stay with friends (Emma Corrin and Aaron Taylor-Johnson), where she is plagued by night terrors and convulsions. "With a screen bled of nearly all colour, and even subtitles that come in gothic script, this is a visually stunning" production; and Hoult and Depp are both excellent. However, the film is about 15 minutes too long, and it doesn't scrimp on cinematic clichés.
Robert Eggers's spin on Bram Stoker's novel is gory and extravagant, said Tim Robey in The Telegraph. But while it looks incredible, it is a bit deficient in "actual storytelling".
I loved it, said Clarisse Loughrey in The Independent, for its "staggeringly detailed" invocation of the 1830s, and the ghastly atmosphere it conveys. "Does evil come from within us, or from beyond?" asks Ellen. A decade in the making, Nosferatu is "one of the most profoundly, seductively frightening horrors in years, all because its terrors seem to crawl right out from our own stomachs".
