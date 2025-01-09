Nosferatu: Lily-Rose Depp stars in 'seductively frightening' horror reboot

Visually stunning remake of the German expressionist classic

Lily-Rose Depp in Nosferatu
Retelling of classic features all-star cast including Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
(Image credit: LMKMEDIA / Focus Features / Alamy)
By
published

A Hollywood remake of F.W. Murnau's Dracula-inspired classic from 1922, Nosferatu "is one of those films that will divide audiences", said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday.

"Some will see it as a ponderous anachronism, a vampire picture ... lacking in vital sexual undercurrents and failing to move the reliably popular genre forward at all." Others will love it, and see it as an homage not only to Murnau, "but to cinema itself". To my surprise, "I found myself in the latter camp", albeit by only a few steps.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest