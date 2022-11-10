Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: A 'mournful farewell' to Chadwick Boseman

How can a franchise move forward after an "unimaginable loss"? Director Ryan Coogler was faced with that question when crafting Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters this weekend more than two years after the original film's star, Chadwick Boseman, died from colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43. But is it really possible to make a successful Black Panther sequel without the franchise's main star — or main character? Skip advert According to critics, the answer is yes, as Wakanda Forever has been described in early reviews as an emotional, satisfying follow-up that pays tribute to Boseman and his legacy (even if an overstuffed plot keeps it from soaring to its predecessor's heights). Here's what the writers are saying: Chadwick Boseman forever A sequel to Black Panther was already in the works when Boseman died in 2020 after a battle with cancer that no one at Marvel was reportedly aware he was fighting. In the wake of his death, the sequel film's script was drastically rewritten, and Marvel made the decision to not recast Boseman's character, the titular Black Panther. Instead, Wakanda Forever opens with a sequence depicting the off-screen death of T'Challa (Black Panther) due to an unidentified illness, and his ensuing funeral. We see his coffin being lifted into the sky before cutting to a montage of Boseman that RoberEbert.com's Robert Daniels describes as "earnest" and "emotional." With a start like that, it's no wonder Variety claims "there wasn't a dry eye in the theater during the film's 160-minute runtime." Bleeding Cool's Kaitlyn Booth agreed: "This is a movie looking to do an Up, which is 'make you cry before the title credits.'"

Coogler also captures some stunning and technically complicated underwater visuals as he takes the audience into Talocan, and Deadline's Pete Hammond praises the "rip-roaring" action throughout (though if Avatar: The Way of Water has anything to say about it, this won't be the year's best movie featuring the ocean and blue people). The next generation Another newcomer to the Marvel universe in Wakanda Forever is Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a.k.a. Ironheart, who is set up as a sort of young Tony Stark. She is an inventor who comes onto Wakanda's radar after she builds an advanced machine that can detect Vibranium — not to mention a very Iron Man-esque suit — and she's paired with Shuri as Namor seeks to hunt her down. Thorne, who's set to lead the Disney+ show Ironheart next, clearly has a bright future in the MCU, and the studio's casting is once again on point: "I frankly can't wait to see more of her," Mashable's Kristy Puchko says. But if Wakanda Forever isn't on the level of the original, some critics felt that's because it's a bit overstuffed and occasionally burdened with having to set the stage for Marvel's upcoming movies and shows, including with the introduction of Ironheart. "Some portions feel more worried about setting up Phase Five of the MCU than telling a singular story," ScreenCrush's Matt Singer says, adding that the film struggles to service "too many characters," while Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson notes some viewers may "miss the tight focus" of the original. Skip advert All in all, though, critics widely agreed Wakanda Forever effectively balances various tones and plot lines, delivering a thoughtful meditation on grief that still functions as a thrilling popcorn movie. It's worth noting Boseman's death wasn't even the only way Wakanda Forever's production was troubled, as filming also had to be halted at one point after Letitia Wright, who faced backlash for spreading an anti-vaccine video in 2020, was injured. But leave it to Ryan Coogler to take the tricky and tragic hands he was dealt and somehow deliver one of the strongest films of Marvel's Phase Four anyway.